Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Beyond Set of 2 Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints, Starship Enterprise [R95]

This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Beyond Set of 2 Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints, Starship Enterprise.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek The Original TV Series stars Leonard Nimoy as Mister Spock, William Shatner as Captain James Tiberius ‘Jim’ Kirk, DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, James Doohan as Scott, Eddie Paskey as Lieutenant Leslie, George Takei as Sulu, Walter Koenig as Chekov, Majel Barrett as Nurse Chapel, John Winston as Lt. Kyle, Paul Baxley, Jay D. Jones, David L. Ross as Galloway, and Grace Lee Whitney as Yeoman Rand.

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Directed by Justin Lin and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek Beyond stars Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock, Karl Urban as Doctor ‘Bones’ McCoy, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Simon Pegg as Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott, John Cho as Sulu, Anton Yelchin as Chekov, Idris Elba as Krall, Sofia Boutella as Jaylah, Joe Taslim as Manas, Lydia Wilson as Kalara, Deep Roy as Keenser, Melissa Roxburgh as Ensign Syl, Anita Brown as Tyvanna, Doug Jung as Ben, Danny Pudi as Fi’Ja, Kim Kold as Zavanko, Fraser Aitcheson as Hider, and Matthew MacCaull as Blue Shirt.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.