Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure

View larger $27.99 $23.50 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Statue SKU: 170225-63340-1

UPC: 761568000580

Weight: 1.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller

Studio: Dark Horse | HBO

Item Release Date: January 25, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One of Robert Baratheon’s two younger brothers, Stannis plotted the murder of his brother Renly to rid himself of a rival after Robert’s death. Stannis was a serious and severe man who preferred the solitude of the family seat in Dragonstone to King’s Landing.

Size: 4 x 2 x 8 inches

Special Features

Highly detailed sculpture

Officially licensed

Window box packaging

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures