Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure

Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure
StatueSKU: 170225-63340-1
UPC: 761568000580
Weight: 1.11 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: January 25, 2017
Details

One of Robert Baratheon’s two younger brothers, Stannis plotted the murder of his brother Renly to rid himself of a rival after Robert’s death. Stannis was a serious and severe man who preferred the solitude of the family seat in Dragonstone to King’s Landing.

Size: 4 x 2 x 8 inches

Special Features

  • Highly detailed sculpture
  • Officially licensed
  • Window box packaging

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

