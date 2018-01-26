Twitter
Game Fan Magazine Volume 8, Issue 10, October 2000 – Cannon Spike

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.


Details

This issue of Game Fan Magazine is in very good condition with some edge wear, creases, bends and a few cracks along the spine. See photos for details.

  • Cannon Spike Explodes onto Dreamcast
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • The World is Not Enough
  • Le Mans
  • UFC on Dreamcast

Plus:

  • Dynasty Warriors 2
  • Mort the Chicken
  • Metal Slug 3


Subject: Game Fan Magazine

