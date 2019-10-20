Galaxy Quest 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition DVD (2009) with color shifting Lenticular Sleeve

$12.99
$8.97
UPC: 097361397740
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Alan Rickman | Sam Rockwell | Sigourney Weaver items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: May 12, 2009
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For four years, the courageous crew of the NSEA protector – “Commander Peter Quincy Taggart” (Tim Allen), “Lt. Tawny Madison (Sigourney Weaver) and “Dr.Lazarus” (Alan Rickman) – set off on a thrilling and often dangerous mission in space…and then their series was cancelled! Now, twenty years later, aliens under attack have mistaken the Galaxy Quest television transmissions for “historical documents” and beam up the crew of has-been actors to save the universe. With no script, no director and no clue, the actors must turn in the performances of their lives.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Special Features
- Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest
- Never Give Up. Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector
- By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects
- Allen School: Creating the Thermian Race
- Actors in Space
- Sigourney Weaver Raps
- Deleted Scenes
- Thermian Audio Track
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 102
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
Cast: Alan Rickman | Sam Rockwell | Sigourney Weaver | Tim Allen | Tony Shalhoub
Directors: Dean Parisot
Project Name: Galaxy Quest
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction