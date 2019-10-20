Galaxy Quest 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition DVD (2009) with color shifting Lenticular Sleeve

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 191020-79498-1

UPC: 097361397740

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Alan Rickman | Sam Rockwell | Sigourney Weaver items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Item Release Date: May 12, 2009

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For four years, the courageous crew of the NSEA protector – “Commander Peter Quincy Taggart” (Tim Allen), “Lt. Tawny Madison (Sigourney Weaver) and “Dr.Lazarus” (Alan Rickman) – set off on a thrilling and often dangerous mission in space…and then their series was cancelled! Now, twenty years later, aliens under attack have mistaken the Galaxy Quest television transmissions for “historical documents” and beam up the crew of has-been actors to save the universe. With no script, no director and no clue, the actors must turn in the performances of their lives.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Special Features

Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest

Never Give Up. Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector

By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects

Allen School: Creating the Thermian Race

Actors in Space

Sigourney Weaver Raps

Deleted Scenes

Thermian Audio Track

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Region: 1

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 102

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Alan Rickman | Sam Rockwell | Sigourney Weaver | Tim Allen | Tony Shalhoub

Directors: Dean Parisot

Project Name: Galaxy Quest

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction