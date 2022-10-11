G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482

- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel Script by Larry Hama, Pencils Rod Whigham, Inks Andy Mushynsky, Colors George Roussos, Lettering Joe Rosen, Cover by Mike Zeck.
Issue 46 1986 Who’s Who on Cobra Island!” Snake-Eyes and Storm Shadow invade Cobra Island!
Issue 47 1986 “Sea Duel!”
Issue 48 1986 Slaughter!”
