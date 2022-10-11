Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482

G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482
View larger
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel 12479-480 &12482
$16.49
$14.99
See Options

1 in stock
Comic
SKU:
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

G.I. Joe A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue No. 46, 47, & 48 1986 Marvel Script by Larry Hama, Pencils Rod Whigham, Inks Andy Mushynsky, Colors George Roussos, Lettering Joe Rosen, Cover by Mike Zeck.
Issue 46 1986 Who’s Who on Cobra Island!” Snake-Eyes and Storm Shadow invade Cobra Island!
Issue 47 1986 “Sea Duel!”
Issue 48 1986 Slaughter!”

Explore More...

Related Items

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Pikachu Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1133]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Phoenix, Professor X, Magneto and New Wolverine [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts
Fantastic Four Comic Book Issue No. 286 1986 John Byrne Marvel 12433
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 132, July 1963) Joe Kubert [9050]
Cinescape Magazine (Spring 2013) Riddick, Vin Diesel, Sarah Michelle Gellar 86090
Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster – Style B
Burger King Limited Edition Pokemon 23K Gold Card Jigglypuff Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1141]
Mixed Set of 5 Original Western Movie Press Sheets [G06]
X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.15 1987 Louise Simonson, Bob Wiacek Marvel Comics 12283