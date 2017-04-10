Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31

Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
View larger
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31

$19.99

$18.00


1 in stock


Vinyl FigureSKU: 170411-64396-1
UPC: 849803060190
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | Vinyl Idolz  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Funko Vinyl Idolz: 1966 Batman – Robin from Funko stands 8 inches tall and comes in a window display box. The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. Packaging is in great shape, with slight wear from storage and a few small bends and corner dings.

Note: The first image showing the figure outside of the package, is a stock image for reference only. All other images are of the actual figure you will receive.

The Batman television series starred Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, Alan Napier as Alfred, Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, Stafford Repp as Chief O’Hara, Yvonne Craig as Batgirl, Cesar Romero as The Joker, Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, Eartha Kitt & Julie Newmar as The Catwoman, Frank Gorshin as The Riddler, Victor Buono as King Tut, Vincent Price as Egghead, Carolyn Jones as Marsha the Queen of Diamonds, Larry Anthony as Digby, Cliff Robertson as Shame, Gil Perkins as Dicer, Milton Berle as Louie the Lilac, David Wayne as The Mad Hatter and Don ‘Red’ Barry as Tarantula.

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Carolyn Jones | Cesar Romero | Cliff Robertson | David Wayne | Don 'Red' Barry | Eartha Kitt | Frank Gorshin | Gil Perkins | Julie Newmar | Larry Anthony | Milton Berle | Neil Hamilton | Stafford Repp | Victor Buono | Vincent Price | Yvonne Craig

Related Items

Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
The Purge Trilogy 3-Movie Collection with Slipcover
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Apparel
John Wick: Chapter 2
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front and Back Printed Apparel
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Funko | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *