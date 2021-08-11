Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin

- Cast: Bonnie Hellman | Clyde Hayes | Corey Feldman | Crispin Glover | Erich Anderson | Joan Freeman | Judie Aronson | Kimberly Beck | Lisa Freeman | Peter Barton | Thad Geer | Tom Everett | Wayne Grace
Directors: Joseph Zito
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Artists Gary Pullin
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Memorabilia | Film | Pins - Enamel
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
Studios: Waxwork
Original Release Date: April 13, 1984
Rating: R
- More: Corey Feldman | Gary Pullin | Jason Voorhees
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Collector Enamel Pins Designed by Artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card.
Special Features
- Based on the Joseph Zito-directed cult classic Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
- Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Specifications
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
- Size: approx. 1.75 in.
