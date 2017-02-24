Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Silver Warrior and The Huntress

View larger $19.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Glassware Set SKU: 170224-63336-1

UPC: 761568 000788

Weight: 2.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Frank Frazetta items

Product Types: Home & Office | Drinking Glasses

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Dark Horse

Item Release Date: February 1, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dark horse continues its Frazetta merchandise program with the most acclaimed fantasy painter’s best work, now on high-quality 16 oz. Glassware. Glasses are California prop. 65 compliant and not dishwasher or microwave safe.

Size: 6 x 7 x 3.5 inches

Special Features

Set of two glasses printed in full color

California Prop. 65 compliant

High quality 16 oz. Glassware

Officially licensed Frazetta merchandise

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drinking Glasses | Fantasy | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art