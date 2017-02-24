Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen

$19.99
UPC: 761568 000771
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Home & Office | Drinking Glasses
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: February 1, 2017
Dark horse continues its Frazetta merchandise program with the most acclaimed fantasy painter’s best work, now on high-quality 16 oz. Glassware. Glasses are California prop. 65 compliant and not dishwasher or microwave safe.
Size: 6 x 7 x 3.5 inches
- Set of two glasses printed in full color
- California Prop. 65 compliant
- High quality 16 oz. Glassware
- Officially licensed Frazetta merchandise
