FM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Gatefold Edition [F11]

View larger
$12.99

$9.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201205-83636-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cleavon Little | Jimmy Buffett | The Doobie Brothers | Tom Petty  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: April 20, 1978
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

FM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Gatefold Edition. This amazing soundtrack features Boston, Jimmy Buffett, The Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Dan Fogelberg, Foreigner, Billy Joel, Randy Meisner, Steve Miller, Tom Petty, Queen, Linda Ronstadt, Boz Scaggs, Bob Seger, Steely Dan, James Taylor and Joe Walsh.

The item sleeve is in acceptable condition with wear. The discs are in very good shape with wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alex Karras | Cleavon Little | Eileen Brennan | James Keach | Jimmy Buffett | Linda Ronstadt | Martin Mull | Michael Brandon | Tom Petty
Directors: John A. Alonzo
Project Name: FM
Artists: Billy Joel | Bob Seger | Boston | Boz Scaggs | Dan Fogelberg | Eagles | Foreigner | James Taylor | Jimmy Buffett | Joe Walsh | Linda Ronstadt | Queen | Randy Meisner | Steely Dan | The Doobie Brothers | Tom Petty

