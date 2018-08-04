$12.99
$8.97
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Sequels
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 1978
Rating: NR
Details
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY78].
Shaw Brothers Flying Guillotine 2
The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Cast: Biao Yuen | Chung Wang | Feng Ku | Hung Wei | Lieh Lo | Locke Hua Liu | Lung Ti | Mei Sheng Fan | Nancy Yen | Pan Pan Yeung | Wah Yuen | Yat Chor Yuen
Directors: Kang Cheng | Shan Hua
Project Name: Flying Guillotine 2
