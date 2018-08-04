Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]
View larger
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


LobbySKU: 180804-74906-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Sequels
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 1978
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]

Shaw Brothers Flying Guillotine 2

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in

Cast: Biao Yuen | Chung Wang | Feng Ku | Hung Wei | Lieh Lo | Locke Hua Liu | Lung Ti | Mei Sheng Fan | Nancy Yen | Pan Pan Yeung | Wah Yuen | Yat Chor Yuen
Directors: Kang Cheng | Shan Hua
Project Name: Flying Guillotine 2

Related Items

Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front and Back Printed Apparel
Ash vs Evil Dead 23 x 34 inch Television Series Key Art Poster
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark
Akira 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Shaolin vs. Lama Press Booklet (1983) [PHO482]
Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams
Basket Case Limited Slipcover Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Sex and Zen & A Bullet in the Head: The Essential Guide to Hong Kong’s Mind-bending Films
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens One Sheet 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Lobby Cards | Martial Arts | Sequels | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *