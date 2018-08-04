Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]
View larger
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


LobbySKU: 180804-74893-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Sequels
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 1978
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]

Shaw Brothers Flying Guillotine 2

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in

Cast: Biao Yuen | Chung Wang | Feng Ku | Hung Wei | Lieh Lo | Locke Hua Liu | Lung Ti | Mei Sheng Fan | Nancy Yen | Pan Pan Yeung | Wah Yuen | Yat Chor Yuen
Directors: Kang Cheng | Shan Hua
Project Name: Flying Guillotine 2

Related Items

Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Beyond Re-animator: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed by Xavier Capellas
Never Say Never Again Original Soundtrack Recording – Music by Michel Legrand
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
David Cronenberg’s Rabid Special Slipcover Edition – Shout Factory
Preacher 36 x 24 Inch Character Group Shot Television Series Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 4 Including Centerfold Poster by Jeff Jones (March 15, 1972)
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Fallout 4 – Nuka Cola 24 X 36 inch Video Game Poster
Friday the 13th Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Harry Manfredini

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Lobby Cards | Martial Arts | Sequels | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *