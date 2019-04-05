Share Page Support Us
Fighting Stars Magazine (May 1978) Bruce Lee, Elvis Presley, Alan Meyer 190113

View larger

$9.99

$7.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 190405-77719-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Item Release Date: May 1, 1978
Details

Fighting Stars Magazine (May 1978) Bruce Lee, Elvis Presley, Alan Meyer.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Fighting Stars
Subject: Alan Meyer | Bruce Lee

