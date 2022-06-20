Share Page Support Us
Fight Smack In The Orphanages (FSITO) Parody Promotional Disc for Black Dynamite Cult Martial Arts Film (2009) [B18]

Fight Smack In The Orphanages (FSITO) Parody Promotional Disc for Black Dynamite Cult Martial Arts Film (2009) [B18]
$111.89
$99.90
1 in stock
Disc
SKU: 220620-101784-1
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: New

Fight Smack In The Orphanages (FSITO) Parody Promotional Disc for Black Dynamite Cult Martial Arts Film (2009). This disc was sent to media outlets to promote the 2009 blaxploitation parody Black Dynamite. FSITO was a fictitious organization set up to prevent drug use in “orphanages.” It is unknown what content is on the disc, but it is extremely rare and could contain still images or video. Disc is still sealed.

Black Dynamite stars Phyllis Applegate, Obba Babatundé, William Bassett, Troy Lindsey Brown, Fredella Calloway, Cheryl Carter, Juka Ceesay, Kevin Chapman, Tommy Davidson, Lucky Davis, Nicholas Earley, Richard Edson, Jason Jack Edwards, Jon Kent Ethridge, Mary Evans, Cory Gluck, Dionne Gipson, Arsenio Hall, Paul Hayes, Darrel Heath, Erika Vution, Justine Joli, Izetta Karp, Irwin Keyes, John Kerry, Charmane Star, Daniel Leavitt, Buddy Lewis, Neil Lewis, Buddy Love, Brian McKnight, James McManus, Byron Minns, Phil Morris, Jessica Moreno, Stacy Adams, Tumani Nicole, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., Victor Orlando, Nicole Ari Parker, Damion Poitier, Candace Rice, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, John Salley, Akhir Shabazz Regains, Tucker Smallwood, Edwina Snowden, Brittney Sorensen, Chris Spencer, Mike Starr, Larnell Stovall, Nicole Sullivan, Nakia Secrest, Ben Tan, Paul Taylor, Al Vicente, Baron Vaughn, Jimmy Walker Jr., Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley, Lee Whittaker, Billy ‘Sly’ Williams, Mykelti Williamson, Bokeem Woodbine, Cedric Yarbrough, Andre Younge, and Roger Yuan.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
