Fargo: Season One Original Television Series Soundtrack Score Limited Vinyl Edition

$36.99
$32.70
See Options

6 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210715-88101-1
UPC: 8719262018150
Part No: MOVLP1214
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Fargo is a fantastic dark comedy-crime drama television series created and written by Noah Hawley and inspired by Joel & Ethan Coen’s 1996 movie of the same name. Both Coen brothers serve as executive producers on the series. The show stars Martin Freeman (The Hobbit trilogy), Billy Bob Thornton, Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and more. The soundtrack features selections from the show’s original music composed by Jeff Russo.

Special Features

  • 180 gram audiophile vinyl
  • PVC protective sleeve
  • Includes insert
  • Limited edition of 666 individually numbered copies on transparent green vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180 gram audiophile vinyl
