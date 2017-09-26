Fangoria Cover to Cover Hardcover Limited Edition Book Signed by Anthony Timpone, artist Basil Gogos, Tom Savini, Frank Henenlotter and many others

Signed Hardcover Edition SKU: 170926-67756-1

UPC: 9781587674501

ISBN-13: 978-1-58767-450-1

Weight: 4.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Fangoria Magazine | Frank Henenlotter | Larry Fessenden | Tom Savini items

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Genres: Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Exploitation | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films

Studio: Cemetary Dance Publications

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a copy of the coffee table book Fangoria Cover to Cover, published by Cemetery Dance. The book is signed by numerous Fangoria staff, along with indie horror celebrities and personalities at a book launch event that took place in April of 2015 at comic book shop Forbidden Planet, in New York City.

Signatures include: Fangoria Editor, radio personality and Editor Emeritus Anthony ‘Tony’ Timpone; longtime Fangoria President and Owner, Thomas DeFeo; Fangoria Magazine Managing Editor and NY-based horror personality Michael Gingold; longtime Art Director for Fangoria and Gorezone, W.R. Mohalley; Fangoria website Managing Editor Ken Hanley; Radio co-host and Troma all-star Debbie Rochon; BASKET CASE, FRANKENHOOKER and BAD BIOLOGY director Frank Henenlotter; SQUIRM, BLUE SUNSHINE and SATAN’S LITTLE HELPER director Jeff Lieberman; HABIT, WENDIGO, THE LAST WINTER and BENEATH director as well as Glass Eye Pix head Larry Fessenden; FAMOUS MONSTERS OF FILMLAND and FANGORIA artist Basil Gogos; Former FANGORIA Contributor turned screenwriter for CARRIE (2013), THE TOWN THAT DREADED SUNDOWN (2014) and AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; SHARKNADO trilogy and HEADLESS HORSEMAN director Anthony Ferrante; SFX mastermind & iconic actor/director Tom Savini; and genre icon Dick Miller.

About the Book

Editor: Anthony Timpone

Foreword: Bruce Campbell

Afterword: Michael Gingold

Since 1979, Fangoria magazine has been the bible for horror fans worldwide. Combining first-rate writing, reporting with unparalleled expertise on the fright-film genre, and eye-popping color photos, Fango has set a standard and become a name recognized by anyone who knows and loves scary cinema. One of the signature elements of the magazine has always been the eye-catching and controversial covers that have grabbed the attention of readers everywhere for the past three decades.

Fangoria: Cover to Cover is a lavish, oversized, and full color hardcover book that celebrates the magazine’s long history and the genre it reports on, reproducing every one of those terrifying covers in stunning full color and providing a history of modern horror cinema that has been thirty years in the making. This special edition volume collects a wealth of information, trivia, frightening photos, and every legendary cover of this acclaimed magazine, serving as a celebration of horror and a “coffee table” book that readers will turn to time and time again.

A Cemetery Dance Publications exclusive hardcover edition, there are no other editions planned anywhere in the world!

Special Features

Massively oversized "coffee table" style book

Four color printing throughout on coated stock

Includes a full color reproduction of every Fangoria cover published up until time of publication

Foreword by Bruce Campbell and Afterword by Michael Gingold

Includes trivia and frightening photos for diehard fans

Each edition features a unique dust jacket design

Limited to 500 copies, this book is out of print and highly sought after

Specifications

Pages: 390

Pages: 9 x 11.5 inches

Related Items

Categories

Cemetary Dance Publications | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films