Fangoria Cover to Cover Hardcover Limited Edition Book Signed by Anthony Timpone, artist Basil Gogos, Tom Savini, Frank Henenlotter and many others

$135.00
$119.00
UPC: 9781587674501
ISBN-13: 978-1-58767-450-1
Weight: 4.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Fangoria Magazine | Frank Henenlotter | Larry Fessenden | Tom Savini items
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Exploitation | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Cemetary Dance Publications
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is a copy of the coffee table book Fangoria Cover to Cover, published by Cemetery Dance. The book is signed by numerous Fangoria staff, along with indie horror celebrities and personalities at a book launch event that took place in April of 2015 at comic book shop Forbidden Planet, in New York City.
Signatures include: Fangoria Editor, radio personality and Editor Emeritus Anthony ‘Tony’ Timpone; longtime Fangoria President and Owner, Thomas DeFeo; Fangoria Magazine Managing Editor and NY-based horror personality Michael Gingold; longtime Art Director for Fangoria and Gorezone, W.R. Mohalley; Fangoria website Managing Editor Ken Hanley; Radio co-host and Troma all-star Debbie Rochon; BASKET CASE, FRANKENHOOKER and BAD BIOLOGY director Frank Henenlotter; SQUIRM, BLUE SUNSHINE and SATAN’S LITTLE HELPER director Jeff Lieberman; HABIT, WENDIGO, THE LAST WINTER and BENEATH director as well as Glass Eye Pix head Larry Fessenden; FAMOUS MONSTERS OF FILMLAND and FANGORIA artist Basil Gogos; Former FANGORIA Contributor turned screenwriter for CARRIE (2013), THE TOWN THAT DREADED SUNDOWN (2014) and AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; SHARKNADO trilogy and HEADLESS HORSEMAN director Anthony Ferrante; SFX mastermind & iconic actor/director Tom Savini; and genre icon Dick Miller.
About the Book
- Editor: Anthony Timpone
- Foreword: Bruce Campbell
- Afterword: Michael Gingold
Since 1979, Fangoria magazine has been the bible for horror fans worldwide. Combining first-rate writing, reporting with unparalleled expertise on the fright-film genre, and eye-popping color photos, Fango has set a standard and become a name recognized by anyone who knows and loves scary cinema. One of the signature elements of the magazine has always been the eye-catching and controversial covers that have grabbed the attention of readers everywhere for the past three decades.
Fangoria: Cover to Cover is a lavish, oversized, and full color hardcover book that celebrates the magazine’s long history and the genre it reports on, reproducing every one of those terrifying covers in stunning full color and providing a history of modern horror cinema that has been thirty years in the making. This special edition volume collects a wealth of information, trivia, frightening photos, and every legendary cover of this acclaimed magazine, serving as a celebration of horror and a “coffee table” book that readers will turn to time and time again.
A Cemetery Dance Publications exclusive hardcover edition, there are no other editions planned anywhere in the world!
Special Features
- Massively oversized "coffee table" style book
- Four color printing throughout on coated stock
- Includes a full color reproduction of every Fangoria cover published up until time of publication
- Foreword by Bruce Campbell and Afterword by Michael Gingold
- Includes trivia and frightening photos for diehard fans
- Each edition features a unique dust jacket design
- Limited to 500 copies, this book is out of print and highly sought after
Specifications
- Pages: 390
- Pages: 9 x 11.5 inches
Related Items
Categories
Cemetary Dance Publications | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films