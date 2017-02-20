Exterminator 2

View larger $27.99 $25.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order





Blu-ray SKU: 170220-63249-1

UPC: 826663174762

Part No: XENBRSF17476

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Suspense | Thriller

Original U.S. Release: September 14, 1984

Item Release Date: April 25, 2017

Rating: R

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Exterminator is back… and he’s burning with vengeance!

John Eastland (Robert Ginty) is back! The torch-wielding outlaw vigilante is cleaning up the urban jungle again. Drug lord X and his army of thugs have declared war on New York City, but they have yet to meet someone like The Exterminator. This fiery sequel also stars Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City), Frankie Faison (Banshee) and Deborah Geffner (All That Jazz).

Special Features

Audio Commentary With Director Mark Buntzman And Actor Mario Van Peebles

Specifications

Runtime: 89

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arye Gross | Bruce Smolanoff | David Buntzman | Deborah Geffner | Derek Evans | Frankie Faison | Irwin Keyes | Janet Rotblatt | Kenny Marino | Mario Van Peebles | Reggie Rock Bythewood | Robert Ginty | Robert Louis King | Scott 'Slo-motion' Randolph | Thomas Calabro

Directors: Mark Buntzman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space