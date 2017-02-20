Twitter
Exterminator 2

Original U.S. Release: September 14, 1984
Item Release Date: April 25, 2017
Rating: R
Details

The Exterminator is back… and he’s burning with vengeance!

John Eastland (Robert Ginty) is back! The torch-wielding outlaw vigilante is cleaning up the urban jungle again. Drug lord X and his army of thugs have declared war on New York City, but they have yet to meet someone like The Exterminator. This fiery sequel also stars Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City), Frankie Faison (Banshee) and Deborah Geffner (All That Jazz).

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary With Director Mark Buntzman And Actor Mario Van Peebles

Specifications

  • Runtime: 89
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arye Gross | Bruce Smolanoff | David Buntzman | Deborah Geffner | Derek Evans | Frankie Faison | Irwin Keyes | Janet Rotblatt | Kenny Marino | Mario Van Peebles | Reggie Rock Bythewood | Robert Ginty | Robert Louis King | Scott 'Slo-motion' Randolph | Thomas Calabro
Directors: Mark Buntzman

