Experiment Perilous (1944) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Hedy Lamarr, George Brent [F37]

- Cast: Albert Dekker | Carl Esmond | George Brent | George N. Neise | Hedy Lamarr | Julia Dean | Margaret Wycherly | Mary Servoss | Olive Blakeney | Paul Lukas | Stephanie Bachelor | William Post Jr.
- Directors: Jacques Tourneur
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Film Noir | Romance
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: December 18, 1944
- Rating: approved
Experiment Perilous (1944) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Hedy Lamarr, George Brent.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Albert Dekker | Carl Esmond | George Brent | George N. Neise | Hedy Lamarr | Jacques Tourneur | Julia Dean | Margaret Wycherly | Mary Servoss | Olive Blakeney | Paul Lukas | Stephanie Bachelor | William Post Jr.
- Shows / Movies: Experiment Perilous
- Genres: Film Noir | Romance
- Companies: RKO Radio Pictures
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads