Executioners from Shaolin Foldout Press Ad Flyer – Shaw Brothers (1977) [LBY08]

View larger
Executioners from Shaolin Foldout Press Ad Flyer – Shaw Brothers (1977) [LBY08]

$25.99

$15.97


1 in stock


Press FlyerSKU: 180801-74693-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 1977
Rating: R
Details

Executioners from Shaolin Foldout Press Ad Flyer – Shaw Brothers (1977) [LBY08]

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10.25 x 14.75 in. folded / 20.5 x 14.75 in. spread

Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Kang-Yeh Cheng | Kuan Tai Chen | Lieh Lo | Lily Li | Yue Wong
Directors: Chia-Liang Liu
Project Name: Executioners from Shaolin

