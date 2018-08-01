Share Page Support Us
Every Man For Himself Foldout Press Book – Shaw Brothers (1980)

$19.99

$13.97


1 in stock


Press BookSKU: 180801-74687-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Comedy | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Rating: NR
Details

Every Man For Himself Foldout Press Book – Shaw Brothers (1980).

Original Title: Chuo tou wang

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.75 x 14 folded / 19.75 x 14 spread

Cast: Ching-Ching Yeung | Hui Huang Lin | Sha Wang | Yuen-Yan Lo
Directors: Sum Cheung
Project Name: Every Man For Himself

