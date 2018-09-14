Even More Dazed and Confused Limited Vinyl Edition

$34.98
Details
- Richard Linklater’s 1993 film Dazed and Confused Is One of the Best Coming-of-Age Movies Ever Made
- Beloved by Each Succeeding Generation of High Schoolers for Its Depiction of Age-Old Adolescent Themes Like Rebellion Vs. Conformity, Jocks Vs. Nerds, Etc.
- Takes Place on the Last Day of the 1976 School Year in Austin, Texas
The subtitle on the album cover reads, “They Found Your Stash… Again,” and we are happy to report that this particular musical stash is seeds and stems free! Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused captured the age-old adolescent themes of rebellion vs. conformity, jocks vs. nerds, stoners vs. students, and grown-ups vs. grads so perfectly that it remains a touchstone movie for each succeeding generation of high schoolers. But its events unfold at a very specific time and place; namely, the last day of the 1976 school year in Austin, Texas, a moment in rock and roll time which Linklater and his cohorts unerringly capture with a soundtrack that has spawned not one but two releases, of which this is the second. LP debut, pressed on very trippy purple with pink splatter vinyl inside a jacket featuring production stills from the film. Limited to 1300 copies!
Special Features
- The Film Featured a Soundtrack Precisely Calibrated to Capture that Moment in Rock and Roll Time
- The Soundtrack Was So Good, in Fact, That It Spawned Not One But Two Releases, of Which Even More Dazed and Confused Is the Second
- First-ever vinyl edition of the album
- Features Tracks by The Edgar Winter Group, Alice Cooper, The Steve Miller Band, Head East, War, Seals and Crofts, Dr. John, ZZ Top, Black Oak Arkansas, Foghat, and Peter Frampton
- The Perfect ‘70s Rock Mixtape
- Album Jacket Features Production Stills
- Purple with Pink Splatter Vinyl
- Limited to 1300 Copies
Playlists
- Side One
- Free Ride by: The Edgar Winter Group
- No More Mr. Nice Guy by: Alice Cooper
- Living in the USA by: The Steve Miller Band
- Never Been Any Reason by: Head East
- Why Can’t We Be Friends by: War
- Summer Breeze by: Seals and Crofts
- Right Place Wrong Time by: Dr. John
- Side Two
- Balinese by: ZZ Top
- Lord Have Mercy on My Soul by: Black Oak Arkansas
- I Just Want to Make Love to You by: Foghat
- Show Me the Way by: Peter Frampton
- Do You Feel Like We Do by: Peter Frampton
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Adam Goldberg | Ben Affleck | Christin Hinojosa | Cole Hauser | Jason London | Jason O. Smith | Jeremy Fox | Joey Lauren Adams | Marissa Ribisi | Matthew McConaughey | Milla Jovovich | Parker Posey | Rory Cochrane | Shawn Andrews
Directors: Richard Linklater
Project Name: Dazed and Confused
Contributors: Alice Cooper | Black Oak Arkansas | Dr. John | Foghat | Head East | Peter Frampton | Seals and Crofts | The Edgar Winter Group | The Steve Miller Band | War | ZZ Top
