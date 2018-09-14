Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Even More Dazed and Confused Limited Vinyl Edition

Even More Dazed and Confused Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
Even More Dazed and Confused Limited Vinyl Edition
Even More Dazed and Confused Limited Vinyl Edition

$34.98

$33.97


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 180914-76591-1
UPC: 848064007173
Part No: RGM0717
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ben Affleck  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Real Gone Music
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1993
Item Release Date: August 31, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

  • Richard Linklater’s 1993 film Dazed and Confused Is One of the Best Coming-of-Age Movies Ever Made
  • Beloved by Each Succeeding Generation of High Schoolers for Its Depiction of Age-Old Adolescent Themes Like Rebellion Vs. Conformity, Jocks Vs. Nerds, Etc.
  • Takes Place on the Last Day of the 1976 School Year in Austin, Texas

The subtitle on the album cover reads, “They Found Your Stash… Again,” and we are happy to report that this particular musical stash is seeds and stems free! Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused captured the age-old adolescent themes of rebellion vs. conformity, jocks vs. nerds, stoners vs. students, and grown-ups vs. grads so perfectly that it remains a touchstone movie for each succeeding generation of high schoolers. But its events unfold at a very specific time and place; namely, the last day of the 1976 school year in Austin, Texas, a moment in rock and roll time which Linklater and his cohorts unerringly capture with a soundtrack that has spawned not one but two releases, of which this is the second. LP debut, pressed on very trippy purple with pink splatter vinyl inside a jacket featuring production stills from the film. Limited to 1300 copies!

Special Features

  • The Film Featured a Soundtrack Precisely Calibrated to Capture that Moment in Rock and Roll Time
  • The Soundtrack Was So Good, in Fact, That It Spawned Not One But Two Releases, of Which Even More Dazed and Confused Is the Second
  • First-ever vinyl edition of the album
  • Features Tracks by The Edgar Winter Group, Alice Cooper, The Steve Miller Band, Head East, War, Seals and Crofts, Dr. John, ZZ Top, Black Oak Arkansas, Foghat, and Peter Frampton
  • The Perfect ‘70s Rock Mixtape
  • Album Jacket Features Production Stills
  • Purple with Pink Splatter Vinyl
  • Limited to 1300 Copies

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Goldberg | Ben Affleck | Christin Hinojosa | Cole Hauser | Jason London | Jason O. Smith | Jeremy Fox | Joey Lauren Adams | Marissa Ribisi | Matthew McConaughey | Milla Jovovich | Parker Posey | Rory Cochrane | Shawn Andrews
Directors: Richard Linklater
Project Name: Dazed and Confused
Contributors: Alice Cooper | Black Oak Arkansas | Dr. John | Foghat | Head East | Peter Frampton | Seals and Crofts | The Edgar Winter Group | The Steve Miller Band | War | ZZ Top

Related Items

David Cronenberg’s Scanners Special Edition Criterion Collection DVD
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Cult Cinema: An Arrow Video Limited Edition Companion Hardcover Book
Walt Disney Pictures’ The Emperor’s New Groove McDonald’s Happy Meal YZMA Launch Toy (2000) – Eartha Kitt
Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
The Beatles Yellow Submarine (Single Boat and Title) 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY78]
Return of the One-Armed Swordsman 21 x 28 inch Original Spanish Movie Poster – Wang Yu, Shaw Brothers Studio (1969)

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Real Gone Music | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *