Entertainment Weekly Magazine (May 23, 2008) Sex and the City [E08]

- Publication Entertainment Weekly
- Subject Cynthia Nixon | Kim Cattrall | Kristin Davis | Sarah Jessica Parker | Sex and the City
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- More: Kim Cattrall | Sarah Jessica Parker
Entertainment Weekly Magazine.
Includes: Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon.
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Tags: Entertainment Weekly
- People / Bands: Cynthia Nixon | Kim Cattrall | Kristin Davis | Sarah Jessica Parker
- Shows / Movies: Sex and the City
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers