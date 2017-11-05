Twitter
Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof

Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof
Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof
Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof

$19.98

$17.89


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68232-1
UPC: 076119002136
Part No: 10036
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Ennio Morricone | Quentin Tarantino | Sonny Chiba
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Blaxploitation | Car Films | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Remakes | Thrillers | War
Studio: Kind of Blue Records
Item Release Date: January 19, 2010
Rating: R


Details

Solisti E Orchestre Del Cinema Italiano

Compilation featuring 12 tracks by the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone that have been used in three different films by director Quentin Tarantino, the films are Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill Vol. 2 and Grindhouse:Death Proof. Five of the tracks appear in the films but are not included on the soundtracks. The recordings were made this year using Morricone’s own musicians and singers and are entirely faithful to the original score. Instead of using digital recording methods valve amplifiers and the old desks were used to perfectly reproduce the atmosphere of the original soundtracks. Tracks: Mystic And Severe, The Verdict, The Surrender, Un Amico (titoli), Rabbia E Tarantella, Il Mercenario (reprise), Algiers, November 1954, L’Incontro Con la Figlia, Il Tramonto, L’Arena, A Silhouette Of Doom, Paranoia Prima.

Playlists

  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Mystic and Severe
    The Verdict
    The Surrender
    Un Amico (Titoli)
    Rabbia e Tarantella
    Il Mercenario (Reprise)
    Algiers, November 1954
    L'Incontro con La Figlia
  • Kill Bill
  • Il Tramonto
    L'Arena
    A Silhouette of Doom
  • Death Proof
  • Paranoia Prima

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: B.J. Novak | Brad Pitt | Christoph Waltz | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Diane Kruger | Eli Roth | Jacky Ido | Kurt Russell | Lucy Liu | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Melanie Laurent | Michael Fassbender | Michael Madsen | Omar Doom | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Sonny Chiba | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | Til Schweiger | Tracie Thoms | Uma Thurman | Vanessa Ferlito | Vivica A. Fox | Zoe Bell
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Death Proof | Inglourious Basterds | Kill Bill Volume 1

