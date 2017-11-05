Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof

$19.98
Solisti E Orchestre Del Cinema Italiano
Compilation featuring 12 tracks by the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone that have been used in three different films by director Quentin Tarantino, the films are Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill Vol. 2 and Grindhouse:Death Proof. Five of the tracks appear in the films but are not included on the soundtracks. The recordings were made this year using Morricone’s own musicians and singers and are entirely faithful to the original score. Instead of using digital recording methods valve amplifiers and the old desks were used to perfectly reproduce the atmosphere of the original soundtracks. Tracks: Mystic And Severe, The Verdict, The Surrender, Un Amico (titoli), Rabbia E Tarantella, Il Mercenario (reprise), Algiers, November 1954, L’Incontro Con la Figlia, Il Tramonto, L’Arena, A Silhouette Of Doom, Paranoia Prima.
Playlists
- Inglourious Basterds
- Mystic and Severe
The Verdict
The Surrender
Un Amico (Titoli)
Rabbia e Tarantella
Il Mercenario (Reprise)
Algiers, November 1954
L'Incontro con La Figlia
- Kill Bill
- Il Tramonto
L'Arena
A Silhouette of Doom
- Death Proof
- Paranoia Prima
Cast: B.J. Novak | Brad Pitt | Christoph Waltz | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Diane Kruger | Eli Roth | Jacky Ido | Kurt Russell | Lucy Liu | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Melanie Laurent | Michael Fassbender | Michael Madsen | Omar Doom | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Sonny Chiba | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | Til Schweiger | Tracie Thoms | Uma Thurman | Vanessa Ferlito | Vivica A. Fox | Zoe Bell
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Death Proof | Inglourious Basterds | Kill Bill Volume 1
