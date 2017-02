Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue

View larger $29.99 $28.00 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack reissued on Clear vinyl. Includes classic tracks from Steppenwolf, Jimi Hendrix, The Byrds and more.

Easy Rider was directed by Dennis Hopper and starred Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Antonio Mendoza, Phil Spector, Mac Mashourian, Warren Finnerty, Tita Colorado, Luke Askew, Luana Anders, Sabrina Scharf, Sandy Brown Wyeth, Robert Walker Jr., Robert Ball, Carmen Phillips, Jack Nicholson, Toni Basil, Karen Black, Bridget Fonda, Virgil Frye, Dan Haggerty, Carrie Snodgress and Ellie Wood Walker.

The film centers on two counterculture bikers that travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of America.

Original drawn Peter Fonda art work cover

Full cover vintage on-set photography on back cover

Printed on limited edition clear vinyl

Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Bridget Fonda | Carmen Phillips | Carrie Snodgress | Dan Haggerty | Dennis Hopper | Ellie Wood Walker | Jack Nicholson | Karen Black | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Robert Ball | Robert Walker Jr. | Sabrina Scharf | Sandy Brown Wyeth | Tita Colorado | Toni Basil | Virgil Frye | Warren Finnerty

Directors: Dennis Hopper

