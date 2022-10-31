Earl Carroll Vanities (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Dennis O’Keefe, Constance Moore [F39]

- Cast: Alan Mowbray | Beverly Lloyd | Chester Clute | Constance Moore | Dennis O'Keefe | Edward Gargan | Eve Arden | Harry Parke | Jimmy Alexander | Leon Belasco | Mary Forbes | Otto Kruger | Pinky Lee | Robert Greig | Stephanie Bachelor | Tom Dugan | Tom London | Wilton Graff
- Directors: Joseph Santley
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Musical | Romance
- Original Release Date: April 5, 1945
- Rating: approved
Earl Carroll Vanities (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Dennis O’Keefe, Constance Moore.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Mowbray | Beverly Lloyd | Chester Clute | Constance Moore | Dennis O'Keefe | Edward Gargan | Eve Arden | Harry Parke | Jimmy Alexander | Joseph Santley | Leon Belasco | Mary Forbes | Otto Kruger | Pinky Lee | Robert Greig | Stephanie Bachelor | Tom Dugan | Tom London | Wilton Graff
- Shows / Movies: Earl Carroll Vanities
- Genres: Musical | Romance
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads