E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary 2-Disc Re-Mastered Edition Soundtrack – Music by John Williams

Details
In celebration of E.T.’s 35th anniversary, La-La Land Records, Universal Music Group, Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment proudly present the restored, remastered re-issue of legendary composer John Williams’ (JAWS, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, JURASSIC PARK) iconic, original motion picture score to the beloved 1982 classic feature film, E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace, and directed by Steven Spielberg. The incomparable magic of this immortal Academy Award-winning John Williams score – teeming with wonder, brimming with adventure, enlightening with drama, bursting with joy, overflowing with love – is showcased here within a new deluxe, composer-approved presentation that restores and remasters the original film score, and additionally serves up a first-time remaster of the Grammy-winning 1982 soundtrack album, as well as bonus tracks that include never-before-released alternate cues, the original music to Universal Studios’ theme park attraction “The E.T. Adventure,” and more!
Produced by Mike Matessino and Bruce Botnick and mixed and mastered in hi-resolution from original studio vault elements, this special 2-CD release is limited to 5000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by Matessino, as well as celestially wondrous package design by Jim Titus including new cover art approved by the director.
Special Features
- Mixed and mastered in hi-resolution from original studio vault elements
- Limited Edition of 5000 units
- Features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by project producer Mike Matessino
- Package design by Jim Titus, including new cover art approved by Steven Spielberg
- Contains previously unreleased music
Playlists
- Disc 1 - The Film Score Presentation
- Main Title
Far From Home / E.T. Alone
Bait for E.T.
Meeting E.T.
E.T.’s New Home
The Beginning of a Friendship
Toys
I’m Keeping Him
E.T.’s Powers
The Closet
E.T. and Elliott Get Drunk
Frogs
At Home
The Magic of Halloween
Sending the Signal
Searching for E.T.
Invading Elliott’s House
Stay With Me
Losing E.T.
E.T. Is Alive
The Rescue and Bike Chase
The Departure
End Credits
- Disc 2 - The 1982 Soundtrack Album
- Three Million Light Years From Home
Abandoned and Pursued
E.T. and Me
E.T.’s Halloween
Flying
E.T. Phone Home
Over the Moon
Adventure on Earth
- Disc 2 - Additional Music Including Previously Unreleased Tracks
- The E.T. Adventure
Far From Home / E.T. Alone (alternate)
The Encounter
Meeting E.T. (alternate)
E.T.’s New Home (alternate)
The Kiss
Levitation
Searching for E.T. (alternate)
Invading Elliott’s House (alternate)
E.T. Is Dying
The Departure (alternate)
End Credits (alternate)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 2:36:39
Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Dee Wallace | Drew Barrymore | Erika Eleniak | Henry Thomas | K.C. Martel | Peter Coyote | Robert MacNaughton | Sean Frye
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: E.T. the Extra-terrestrial
Composers: John Williams
