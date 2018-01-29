E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary 2-Disc Re-Mastered Edition Soundtrack – Music by John Williams

View larger $64.95 $43.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

In celebration of E.T.’s 35th anniversary, La-La Land Records, Universal Music Group, Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment proudly present the restored, remastered re-issue of legendary composer John Williams’ (JAWS, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, JURASSIC PARK) iconic, original motion picture score to the beloved 1982 classic feature film, E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace, and directed by Steven Spielberg. The incomparable magic of this immortal Academy Award-winning John Williams score – teeming with wonder, brimming with adventure, enlightening with drama, bursting with joy, overflowing with love – is showcased here within a new deluxe, composer-approved presentation that restores and remasters the original film score, and additionally serves up a first-time remaster of the Grammy-winning 1982 soundtrack album, as well as bonus tracks that include never-before-released alternate cues, the original music to Universal Studios’ theme park attraction “The E.T. Adventure,” and more!

Produced by Mike Matessino and Bruce Botnick and mixed and mastered in hi-resolution from original studio vault elements, this special 2-CD release is limited to 5000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by Matessino, as well as celestially wondrous package design by Jim Titus including new cover art approved by the director.

Special Features

Mixed and mastered in hi-resolution from original studio vault elements

Limited Edition of 5000 units

Features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by project producer Mike Matessino

Package design by Jim Titus, including new cover art approved by Steven Spielberg

Contains previously unreleased music

Playlists

Disc 1 - The Film Score Presentation

Main Title

Far From Home / E.T. Alone

Bait for E.T.

Meeting E.T.

E.T.’s New Home

The Beginning of a Friendship

Toys

I’m Keeping Him

E.T.’s Powers

The Closet

E.T. and Elliott Get Drunk

Frogs

At Home

The Magic of Halloween

Sending the Signal

Searching for E.T.

Invading Elliott’s House

Stay With Me

Losing E.T.

E.T. Is Alive

The Rescue and Bike Chase

The Departure

End Credits

Disc 2 - The 1982 Soundtrack Album

Three Million Light Years From Home

Abandoned and Pursued

E.T. and Me

E.T.’s Halloween

Flying

E.T. Phone Home

Over the Moon

Adventure on Earth

Disc 2 - Additional Music Including Previously Unreleased Tracks

The E.T. Adventure

Far From Home / E.T. Alone (alternate)

The Encounter

Meeting E.T. (alternate)

E.T.’s New Home (alternate)

The Kiss

Levitation

Searching for E.T. (alternate)

Invading Elliott’s House (alternate)

E.T. Is Dying

The Departure (alternate)

End Credits (alternate)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 2:36:39

Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Dee Wallace | Drew Barrymore | Erika Eleniak | Henry Thomas | K.C. Martel | Peter Coyote | Robert MacNaughton | Sean Frye

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: E.T. the Extra-terrestrial

Composers: John Williams

