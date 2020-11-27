Dragonball Super – Part 09 Episodes 105-117 Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover [B67]

Share Page Support Us
Dragonball Super – Part 09 Episodes 105-117 Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

Details

Dragon Ball Super Part 9 contains episodes 105-117 of the anime directed by Ryota Nakamura.

The Tournament of Power rages on. The 2nd Universes warriors of love are out for blood, Frieza makes his move, and Gokus attention turns to Jiren. But when Gokus stamina starts to dwindle, can Instinct save him?

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Project Name: Dragon Ball Super

