Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
View larger
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

$27.99

$22.87


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 210121-84623-1
UPC: 602547417916
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Biography | Martial Arts
Studio: Geffen Records
Original U.S. Release: May 7, 1993
Item Release Date: August 27, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Details

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story is the soundtrack to the 1993 American biographical drama that tells the story of actor and martial artist Bruce Lee. The soundtrack for Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was composed by Randy Edelman and is best known for its use in film trailers, particularly the love scene between Bruce and Linda and The Premiere of the Big Boss.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aki Aleong | Chao Li Chi | Eric Bruskotter | Jason Scott Lee | Kay Tong Lim | Lauren Holly | Luoyong Wang | Michael Cudlitz | Michael Learned | Nancy Kwan | Ong Soo Han | Ric Young | Robert Wagner | Sterling Macer Jr. | Sven-Ole Thorsen | Van Williams
Directors: Rob Cohen
Project Name: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Composers: Randy Edelman

