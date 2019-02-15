Share Page Support Us
Dragon Ball Z Volume 6 – Akira Toriyama Manga (2001)

$57.99

$16.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190215-77162-1
UPC: 9781569316382
ISBN-10: 1-56931-638-4
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: VIZ Media
Item Release Date: December 10, 2001
Details

While Gohan and Kuririn attempt to save a Namek child from Freeza’s evil henchmen, Vegeta and Freeza engage in battle, with only a few Namekian Dragon Balls between them, forcing Gohan and Kuririn to choose sides.

Specifications

  • Size: 5.8 x 0.8 x 8.2 in
  • Pages: 184
  • Language: English


Authors: Akira Toriyama

