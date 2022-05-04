Dragon Ball TV Anime Makafushigi Adventure / Romantic Ageruyo Soundtrack 7 inch Vinyl Japanese Import

View larger $43.57

Dragon Ball Makafushigi Adventure / Romantic Ageruyo Soundtrack 7 inch Vinyl Japanese Import

Makafushigi Adventure! From the television anime series Dragon Ball / Romantic Ageruyo has been released on 7 inch vinyl.

The theme song single of the TV anime Dragon Ball is reprinted in analog to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the broadcast.

Hiroki Takahashi sings the A-side Makafushigi Adventure!, Which was the opening theme and ending theme of the anime Dragon Ball that everyone knows from the start of broadcasting in 1986 to the end of broadcasting in 1989.

Side B Romantic Ageruyo is the first opening theme of “Esper Mami” and is sung by Ushio Hashimoto, who is familiar with the popular Japanese anime Teleportation – Koi no Mikakunin.

Both A-side and B-side are popular songs familiar to Dragon Ball fans!

Special Features

Specifications

Size: 7 in

