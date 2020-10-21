Dr. Who Daleks’ Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D. Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$29.95
Details
The earth of 2150 A.D. is a desolate and hostile ruin of a planet, crumbling at the edge of civilization, slowly disappearing into the darkness of space. For the future of planet Earth now belongs to the Daleks, a destructive army of alien invaders who have turned the human race into cowering slaves. Meanwhile deep within the London Underground a group of resistance freedom fighters are planning an attack. But there’s only one man who could possibly help them succeed in destroying their extraterrestrial enemies and take back control of planet Earth. A man of mystery, a man of time and space, a man known only as… The Doctor. Now fully restored, Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., directed by Gordon Flemyng (Dr. Who and the Daleks, The Split), stars screen legend Peter Cushing (The Hound of the Baskervilles, House of the Long Shadows) in his return to the big screen as British TV’s most iconic sci-fi hero. Screenplay by Milton Subotsky (The Skull), based on the original BBC TV serial by Terry Nation (The Avengers).
Special Features
- 2K Restoration
- NEW Audio Commentary by Writer/Film Critic/Film Historian Kim Newman, Screenwriter/Author/Film Historian Robert Shearman and Actor/Writer/Filmmaker Mark Gatiss
- Dalekmania: 57-Minute Documentary
- Interview with Actor Bernard Cribbins
- Interview with Author Gareth Owen
- Restoring Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 84 min
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Andrew Keir | Bernard Cribbins | Peter Cushing | Philip Madoc | Ray Brooks | Roberta Tovey
Directors: Gordon Flemyng
Project Name: Dr. Who Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.
