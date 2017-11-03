Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Monty Norman and the John Barry Orchestra

View larger $12.99 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1962

Item Release Date: June 9, 2015

Rating: PG

This release contains the complete original soundtrack to the cinematographic version of one of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels – Dr. No. Shot on location in Jamaica, the classic film stars Sean Connery in his first Bond role, along with Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman and Jack Lordames. Based on the 1958 novel by the same name, the Terence Young movie was adapted by Richard Maibaum, Johanna Harwood and Berkely Mather.

The music, composed by Monty Norman, marked the debut of the iconic “James Bond Theme” performed by the John Barry Orchestra. The soundtrack also included various Jamaican tunes featuring Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.

As a bonus, the edition contains Byron Lee and the Dragonaires’ complete album from the same year, titled “Come Fly with Lee,” appearing here for the first time on CD ever.

24-Bit Digitally Remastered release

16-Page Booklet included with vintage memorabilia

BONUS: This release presents Byron Lee and the Dragonaires' complete album from the same year, "Come Fly with Lee," available for the time ever on CD

Limited edition release

James Bond Theme 1:46

James Bond Returns Home 0:28

Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice] #1 2:42

Jamaican Rock 2:03

Jump Up! 2:11

Audio Bongo 1:30

Under the Mango Tree #1 2:24

Twisting with James [a.k.a. James Bond Twist] 3:09

Under the Mango Tree #2 [a.k.a. Jamaica Jazz] 1:05

Under the Mango Tree #3 2:43

Jump Up! #2 1:28

Dr. No S Fantasy 1:40

Tarantula 1:11

Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice] #2 2:29

The Island Speaks 3:21

Under the Mango Tree #4 2:41

The Boys Chase 1:32

Dr. No S Theme 2:01

Theme for James Bond 2:22

Dr. No Visits James Bond S Bedroom 0:46

Love at Last 1:45

James Bond Theme #2 [End Title] 2:01

First Time On CD

River Bank Jump Up 2:17

The Theme from the Apartment 3:46

Night Train 2:26

More 3:05

Dan Is the Man 2:11

Funny 3:13

Sunjet Jump Up 2:22

East to West 3:55

Walk Like a Dragon 2:32

Irresistible You 2:57

Forget Her 2:31

I Don't Love You Any More 2:10

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Eunice Gayson | Jack Lord | John Kitzmiller | Joseph Wiseman | Lois Maxwell | Peter Burton | Sean Connery | Ursula Andress | Zena Marshall

Directors: Terence Young

Contributors: Byron Lee & the Dragonaires | John Barry | Monty Norman

