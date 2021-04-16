Donnie Darko Special Edition 4K UHD Boxed Set with Hardcover Book

View larger $59.95

28 Days. 6 Hours. 42 Minutes 12 Seconds… That is When the World Will End.

Fifteen years before Stranger Things combined science fiction, Spielbergian touches and 80’s nostalgia to much acclaim, Richard Kelly set the template – and the high-water mark – with his debut feature, Donnie Darko. Initially beset with distribution problems, it would slowly find its audience and emerge as arguably the first cult classic of the new millennium.

Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 06 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank’s maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum.

Described by its director as “The Catcher in the Rye as told by Philip K. Dick”, Donnie Darko combines an eye-catching, eclectic cast – pre-stardom Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, heartthrob Patrick Swayze, former child star Drew Barrymore, Oscar nominees Mary McDonnell and Katharine Ross, and television favorite Noah Wyle – and an evocative soundtrack of 80s classics by Echo and the Bunnymen, Tears for Fears and Duran Duran. This brand-new 4K restoration, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films, allows a modern classic to finally receive the home video treatment it deserves.

Special Features

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Six double-sided collector postcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

DISC 1 – THE THEATRICAL CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval

Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko

The Goodbye Place, Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Trailer

DISC 2 – THE DIRECTOR’S CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith

The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film’s production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster

Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and Steven Poster

Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary

Storyboard comparisons

B-roll footage

Cunning Visions infomercials

Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules

Galleries

Director’s Cut trailer

TV spots

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: 113 / 133 min

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

