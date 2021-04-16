Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Donnie Darko Special Edition 4K UHD Boxed Set with Hardcover Book

Donnie Darko Special Edition 4K UHD Boxed Set with Hardcover Book
View larger
Donnie Darko Special Edition 4K UHD Boxed Set with Hardcover Book
Donnie Darko Special Edition 4K UHD Boxed Set with Hardcover Book
$59.95
$37.98
See Options

1 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210416-86427-1
UPC: 760137517191
Part No: AV341
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: New

28 Days. 6 Hours. 42 Minutes 12 Seconds… That is When the World Will End.

Fifteen years before Stranger Things combined science fiction, Spielbergian touches and 80’s nostalgia to much acclaim, Richard Kelly set the template – and the high-water mark – with his debut feature, Donnie Darko. Initially beset with distribution problems, it would slowly find its audience and emerge as arguably the first cult classic of the new millennium.

Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 06 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank’s maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum.

Described by its director as “The Catcher in the Rye as told by Philip K. Dick”, Donnie Darko combines an eye-catching, eclectic cast – pre-stardom Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, heartthrob Patrick Swayze, former child star Drew Barrymore, Oscar nominees Mary McDonnell and Katharine Ross, and television favorite Noah Wyle – and an evocative soundtrack of 80s classics by Echo and the Bunnymen, Tears for Fears and Duran Duran. This brand-new 4K restoration, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films, allows a modern classic to finally receive the home video treatment it deserves.

Special Features

  • 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
  • New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • 100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece
  • Six double-sided collector postcards
  • Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece
  • DISC 1 – THE THEATRICAL CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]
  • Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval
  • Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko
  • The Goodbye Place, Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films
  • 20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly
  • Trailer
  • DISC 2 – THE DIRECTOR’S CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]
  • Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith
  • The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film’s production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster
  • Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and Steven Poster
  • Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary
  • Storyboard comparisons
  • B-roll footage
  • Cunning Visions infomercials
  • Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules
  • Galleries
  • Director’s Cut trailer
  • TV spots

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Runtime: 113 / 133 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
Explore More...

Related Items

The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
John Carpenter’s Halloween 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Akira Classic Anime Movie 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc Collection
The Iron Giant Special Steelbook Edition
Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight – Mercy No. 37 (Sept. 1992) DC Comics [B40]
Society Limited Edition Arrow Video Steelbook
Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 1 – Gamera: The Giant Monster, Gamera vs. Barugon, Gamera vs. Gyaos, Gamera vs. Viras
Mad Max: Fury Road Original Soundtrack 2LP Special Limited Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL) + B&W Print
Billy Jack Paperback Screenplay 1st Edition Avon N458 with Introduction by Tom Laughlin
The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143
4K Blu-raySKU: 210416-86427-1
UPC: 760137517191
Part No: AV341
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: New