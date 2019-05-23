Donnie Darko Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

View larger $39.99 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

I WANT YOU TO WATCH THE MOVIE SCREEN. THERE S SOMETHING I WANT TO SHOW YOU.

Fifteen years before Stranger Things combined science-fiction, Spielberg-ian touches and 80s nostalgia to much acclaim, Richard Kelly set the template and the high-water mark with his debut feature, Donnie Darko. Initially beset with distribution problems, it would slowly find its audience and emerge as arguably the first cult classic of the new millennium.

Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days 06 hours 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank s maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum.

Described by its director as The Catcher in the Rye as told by Philip K. Dick , Donnie Darko combines an eye-catching, eclectic cast pre-stardom Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, heartthrob Patrick Swayze, former child star Drew Barrymore, Oscar nominees Mary McDonnell and Katherine Ross, and television favourite Noah Wyle and an evocative soundtrack of 80s classics by Echo and the Bunnymen, Tears for Fears and Duran Duran. This brand-new 4K restoration, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films, allows a modern classic to finally receive the home video treatment it deserves.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

Original 5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval

Brand-new interviews with Richard Kelly and others

The Goodbye Place, Kelly s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

Twenty deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Trailer

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD MA 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 113

Cast: Arthur Taxier | Ashley Tisdale | Daveigh Chase | David St. James | Drew Barrymore | Gary Jules | Gary Lundy | Holmes Osborne | Jack Salvatore Jr. | Jake Gyllenhaal | James Duval | Jazzie Mahannah | Jena Malone | Jolene Purdy | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Mark Hoffman | Mary McDonnell | Michael Andrews | Noah Wyle | Patrick Swayze | Scotty Leavenworth | Seth Rogen | Stuart Stone | Tom Tangen

Directors: Richard Kelly

Project Name: Donnie Darko

