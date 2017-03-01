Donnie Darko 4-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD

View larger $49.95 $34.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

I WANT YOU TO WATCH THE MOVIE SCREEN. THERE’S SOMETHING I WANT TO SHOW YOU.

Fifteen years before Stranger Things combined science-fiction, Spielberg-ian touches and 80s nostalgia to much acclaim, Richard Kelly set the template – and the high-water mark – with his debut feature, Donnie Darko. Initially beset with distribution problems, it would slowly find its audience and emerge as arguably the first cult classic of the new millennium. Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days 06 hours 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank’s maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum. Described by its director as “The Catcher in the Rye as told by Philip K. Dick”, Donnie Darko combines an eye-catching, eclectic cast – pre-stardom Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, heartthrob Patrick Swayze, former child star Drew Barrymore, Oscar nominees Mary McDonnell and Katherine Ross, and television favourite Noah Wyle – and an evocative soundtrack of 80s classics by Echo and the Bunnymen, Tears for Fears and Duran Duran. This brand-new 4K restoration, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films, allows a modern classic to finally receive the home video treatment it deserves.

Special Features

Highly collectible with a limited edition of 10,000

Brand new 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of both cuts

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal on the Theatrical Cut

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval on the Theatrical Cut

Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith on the Director’s Cut

Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a brand-new documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko, containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and director of photography Steven Poster

The Goodbye Place, Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film’s production with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster

Twenty deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and cinematographer

Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary

Storyboard comparisons

B-roll footage

Cunning Visions infomercials

Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules

Galleries

Trailers

TV spots

Exclusive collector’s book containing new writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional material

Limited edition packaging featuring new artwork by Candice Tripp

Specifications

Runtime: 113

Audio: Original 5.1 audio (DTS-HD on the Blu-ray)

Subtitles: Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Arthur Taxier | Ashley Tisdale | Daveigh Chase | David St. James | Drew Barrymore | Gary Lundy | Holmes Osborne | Jack Salvatore Jr. | Jake Gyllenhaal | James Duval | Jazzie Mahannah | Jena Malone | Jolene Purdy | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Mark Hoffman | Mary McDonnell | Noah Wyle | Patrick Swayze | Scotty Leavenworth | Seth Rogen | Stuart Stone | Tom Tangen

Directors: Richard Kelly

