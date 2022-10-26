Share Page Support Us
Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms

Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms
View larger
Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms
$7.69
From: $6.99
See Options

1 in stock
Y31 Pen
SKU: 221027-103562
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms

1 in stock
Y32 Pen
SKU: 221027-103562
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms

Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms. Domo (どーも くん, Dōmo-kun) is the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, appearing in several 30-second stop-motion interstitial sketches shown as station identification during shows. Tsuneo Gōda directs Domo episodes using stop motion animation. Gōda says that, by using this process, one can “create a work filled with feeling”.

