- Product Types: Business and Productivity | Memorabilia | Television | Writing Tools
- Genres: Anime | Comedy
Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms. Domo (どーも くん, Dōmo-kun) is the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, appearing in several 30-second stop-motion interstitial sketches shown as station identification during shows. Tsuneo Gōda directs Domo episodes using stop motion animation. Gōda says that, by using this process, one can “create a work filled with feeling”.
Explore More...
- Genres: Anime | Comedy
- Product Types: Memorabilia > Television | Business and Productivity > Writing Tools