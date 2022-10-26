View larger $7.69

From: $6.99 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Y31 Pen $6.99 Y32 Pen $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Y31 Pen

SKU: 221027-103562

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221027-103562Weight: 0.5 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Y32 Pen

SKU: 221027-103562

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221027-103562Weight: 0.5 lbsCondition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Domo-Kun Officially Licensed Ink Pen with Moving Arms. Domo (どーも くん, Dōmo-kun) is the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, appearing in several 30-second stop-motion interstitial sketches shown as station identification during shows. Tsuneo Gōda directs Domo episodes using stop motion animation. Gōda says that, by using this process, one can “create a work filled with feeling”.

Related Items