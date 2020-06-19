Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin

Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin
View larger

$21.99

$16.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200619-81088-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dan Aykroyd | James Brown | Lalo Schifrin  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: May 6, 1983
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) featuring music by Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin, Pattie Brooks and T.K. Carter. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a notch in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dan Aykroyd | Donna Dixon | Fran Drescher | Howard Hesseman | Lydia Lei | Lynn Whitfield | T.K. Carter
Directors: Michael Pressman
Project Name: Doctor Detroit
Contributors: Devo | James Brown | Lalo Schifrin | Pattie Brooks | T.K. Carter

Related Items

Paprika: Music From the Motion Picture – Enhanced Soundtrack
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (December 26, 2014) Special 2015 Preview Double Issue
Scanners 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9335]
The Cinema of John Frankenheimer 1st Edition (1969) [193127]
Galaxy Quest 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition DVD (2009) with color shifting Lenticular Sleeve
Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)
Cat People 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1982) [9356]
Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD
Dracula A.D. 1972 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Mike Vickers

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | MCA Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *