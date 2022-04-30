Share Page Support Us
DJ Krush Trickster 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1st Time Available Outside of Japan)

One of the most respected artists and producers in the hip hop industry, alternative hip hop producer and remixer DJ Krush released in 2020 his last album “Trickster.”

Special Features

  • Album available for the first time outside Japan
  • Double LP Limited Edition
  • First U.S. Release

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Cell Invasion
  • Infinite
  • Doomsayer
  • Bluezone
  • Side B
  • Signs
  • Onomatop
  • C-Rays
  • Side C
  • Incaranation
  • Breathing Rate
  • Inkling
  • Hidden
  • Side D
  • Polygon
  • Regeneration
  • Flicker

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
