DJ Krush Trickster 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1st Time Available Outside of Japan)

One of the most respected artists and producers in the hip hop industry, alternative hip hop producer and remixer DJ Krush released in 2020 his last album “Trickster.”

Special Features

Album available for the first time outside Japan

Double LP Limited Edition

First U.S. Release

Playlists

Side A

Cell Invasion

Infinite

Doomsayer

Bluezone

Side B

Signs

Onomatop

C-Rays

Side C

Incaranation

Breathing Rate

Inkling

Hidden

Side D

Polygon

Regeneration

Flicker

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

