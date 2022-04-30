DJ Krush Trickster 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1st Time Available Outside of Japan)

- Artists DJ Krush
One of the most respected artists and producers in the hip hop industry, alternative hip hop producer and remixer DJ Krush released in 2020 his last album “Trickster.”
Special Features
- Album available for the first time outside Japan
- Double LP Limited Edition
- First U.S. Release
Playlists
- Side A
- Cell Invasion
- Infinite
- Doomsayer
- Bluezone
- Side B
- Signs
- Onomatop
- C-Rays
- Side C
- Incaranation
- Breathing Rate
- Inkling
- Hidden
- Side D
- Polygon
- Regeneration
- Flicker
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
