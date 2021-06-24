Share Page Support Us
Dinah Washington The Queen Vinyl Mercury Records (Wrong Sleeve) [H66]

Dinah Washington The Queen Vinyl Mercury Records (Wrong Sleeve) [H66]
$12.99
$7.99
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210624-87358-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dinah Washington The Queen Vinyl Mercury Records (Wrong Sleeve). Has sleeve for another Dinah Washington album, What A Difference A Day Makes.

Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
