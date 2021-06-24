Dinah Washington The Queen Vinyl Mercury Records (Wrong Sleeve) [H66]

- Artists Dinah Washington
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Studios: Mercury Records
Dinah Washington The Queen Vinyl Mercury Records (Wrong Sleeve). Has sleeve for another Dinah Washington album, What A Difference A Day Makes.
Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Dinah Washington
- Studios / Manufacturers: Mercury Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Blues | Rhythm and Blues