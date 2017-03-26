Twitter
Diamond Select Toys Universal Monsters: The Creature From the Black Lagoon Action Figure with Julie Adams’s Kay Lawrence

$199.00

$78.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170326-64053-1
UPC: 699788810491
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Diamond Select
Original U.S. Release: March 5, 1954
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Diamond Select Release. The first ever extension to the award-winning Select line. What better way to expand this specialty market exclusive line than with the iconic Universal Monsters. This now annual line debuts with the legendary last of the great Universal Monsters, The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Sculpted by Rudy Garcia with a base sculpted by Jean St. Jean, this 7” depiction of the infamous Gill-Man shows the legend in perhaps its most screen-accurate detail ever. Perfect for display, the Select version includes an exclusive paint scheme as well detailed base featuring a full-sized figure of the Creature’s swim-suited human crush.

  • First in Diamond Select Toys’ line of Universal Monsters action figures
  • Universal Studios’ classic monster films set the gold standard in film horror from the 1930s to the 1950s
  • The Creature from the Black Lagoon represented an original monster concept, an atomic age horror for the post-World War II world
  • Figure sculpted by Rudy Garcia
  • Gill-Man stands 7 inches tall and comes with a diorama base sculpted by Jean St. Jean that features actress Julie Adams’s Kay Lawrence
  • Product Size: 4 x 7 x 7 inches

The figures are new and still sealed in their original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition, with slight wear from storage and a few corner dings.

Cast: Antonio Moreno | Ben Chapman | Bernie Gozier | Henry A. Escalante | Julie Adams | Nestor Paiva | Richard Carlson | Richard Denning | Ricou Browning | Whit Bissell
Directors: Jack Arnold

