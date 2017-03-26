Diamond Select Toys Universal Monsters: The Creature From the Black Lagoon Action Figure with Julie Adams’s Kay Lawrence

Action Figure SKU: 170326-64053-1

UPC: 699788810491

Weight: 1.05 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Diamond Select

Original U.S. Release: March 5, 1954

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

A Diamond Select Release. The first ever extension to the award-winning Select line. What better way to expand this specialty market exclusive line than with the iconic Universal Monsters. This now annual line debuts with the legendary last of the great Universal Monsters, The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Sculpted by Rudy Garcia with a base sculpted by Jean St. Jean, this 7” depiction of the infamous Gill-Man shows the legend in perhaps its most screen-accurate detail ever. Perfect for display, the Select version includes an exclusive paint scheme as well detailed base featuring a full-sized figure of the Creature’s swim-suited human crush.

First in Diamond Select Toys’ line of Universal Monsters action figures

Universal Studios’ classic monster films set the gold standard in film horror from the 1930s to the 1950s

The Creature from the Black Lagoon represented an original monster concept, an atomic age horror for the post-World War II world

Figure sculpted by Rudy Garcia

Gill-Man stands 7 inches tall and comes with a diorama base sculpted by Jean St. Jean that features actress Julie Adams’s Kay Lawrence

Product Size: 4 x 7 x 7 inches

The figures are new and still sealed in their original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition, with slight wear from storage and a few corner dings.

Cast: Antonio Moreno | Ben Chapman | Bernie Gozier | Henry A. Escalante | Julie Adams | Nestor Paiva | Richard Carlson | Richard Denning | Ricou Browning | Whit Bissell

Directors: Jack Arnold

