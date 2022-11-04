Diamond Horseshoe (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, Dick Haymes [F53]

- Cast: Beatrice Kay | Betty Grable | Carmen Cavallaro | Dick Haymes | Margaret Dumont | Phil Silvers | William Gaxton | Willie Solar
- Directors: George Seaton
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Musical | Romance
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: May 1, 1945
- Rating: approved
Diamond Horseshoe (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, Dick Haymes.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Beatrice Kay | Betty Grable | Carmen Cavallaro | Dick Haymes | George Seaton | Margaret Dumont | Phil Silvers | William Gaxton | Willie Solar
- Shows / Movies: Diamond Horseshoe
- Genres: Musical | Romance
- Companies: Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads