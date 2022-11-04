Detective Story (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Kirk Douglas, Eleanor Parker [F49]

- Cast: Bert Freed | Cathy O'Donnell | Craig Hill | Eleanor Parker | Frank Faylen | George Macready | Gerald Mohr | Gladys George | Grandon Rhodes | Horace McMahon | Joseph Wiseman | Kirk Douglas | Lee Grant | Luis Van Rooten | Michael Strong | Russell Evans | Warner Anderson | William 'Bill' Phillips | William Bendix
- Directors: William Wyler
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: October 19, 1951
- Rating: approved
Detective Story (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Kirk Douglas, Eleanor Parker.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
