Demons Limited Steel Book Edition

Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986

Item Release Date: November 19, 2013

Rating: NR

A young woman is invited by a mysterious masked man to a theater screening in Germany. Taking a friend, the two beautiful ladies discover they are watching a gory horror film! When a prop on display in the lobby accidentally cuts a young woman’s face, she begins to transform. People begin mutating into hideous monsters and the cinema is locked up tight! One by one, the audience members are violently attacked and transform into disgusting demons hellbent on spreading their apocalyptic plague around the world. Can they be stopped? Featuring an amazing music score by Claudio Simonetti, and heavy metal songs from Billy Idol, Mötley Crüe and Accept, DEMONS is a fantastically gory Italian horror film and widely considered one of the best films of its generation!

Special Features

Limited Edition (3000 units from synapse-films.com) Steelbook Featuring All-New Artwork from Wes Benscoter

Each Steelbook is Blu-ray packaging sized, and will be a “Combo Pack” containing both a Blu-ray (BD-50) and a DVD (DVD-9) of the feature and extras.

Unlike previous releases, we have the original Italian Language Stereo mix, the “International” stereo alternate dub mix and the original U.S. mono soundtrack!

Audio Commentary Track with Cast & Crew Featuring Recollections from Director Lamberto Bava, Make-up Effects Artist Sergio Stivaletti, Musician Claudio Simonetti and actress Geretta Geretta.

Removable English Subtitles for both the U.S. Language Dub Version, as well as the Original Italian Version.

Collectible Reproduction of the Original Metropol Theatre Ticket seen in the Film.

The transfer is from a new HD scan of the original 35mm negative, in 1080p/23.98fps 1.66:1 aspect ratio [not the same muted colors and weak black levels as previous released versions].

All audio tracks will be encoded in DTS-HD MA.

Featurettes from Calum Waddell’s HIGH RISING PRODUCTIONS Company, including:

PROFONDO JONES – THE CRITICAL PERSPECTIVE – Interview with Alan Jones

CARNAGE AT THE CINEMA – LAMBERTO BAVA AND HIS SPLATTER MASTERPIECE – 30 Minute Interview with Director Lamberto Bava

MONSTROUS MEMORIES WITH LUIGI COZZI – 30 Minute Interview

SPLATTER STUNT ROCK – Interview with Stunt Man Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

DARIO AND HIS DEMONS – PRODUCING MONSTER MAYHEM – All-New Exclusive Interview with Producer Dario Argento.

Aspect Ratio: 1080p 1.66:1

Runtime: 88 minutes

Language: English, Italian

Region: Region A/1

Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini

Directors: Lamberto Bava

