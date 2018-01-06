Twitter
Deadpool Motion Picture Original Soundtrack CD

$14.98

$13.98


3 in stock


Condition: New

Junkie XL (Mad Mad: Fury Road, Divergent) delivers a robust, pulsing score that is as energetic and relentless as Deadpool himself. It ties in seamlessly with the eclectic mix of songs featured prominently in the film, including tracks by DMX, Wham! and Salt-N-Pepa.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand | Ed Skrein | Gina Carano | Karan Soni | Kyle Cassie | Michael Benyaer | Morena Baccarin | Paul Lazenby | Ryan Reynolds | Stan Lee | Stefan Kapicic | Style Dayne | T.J. Miller | Taylor Hickson
Directors: Tim Miller
Project Name: Deadpool
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Contributors: DMX | George Michael | Juice Newton | Neil Sedaka | Salt N Pepa | Teamheadkick

