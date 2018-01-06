Deadpool Motion Picture Original Soundtrack CD

$14.98
Junkie XL (Mad Mad: Fury Road, Divergent) delivers a robust, pulsing score that is as energetic and relentless as Deadpool himself. It ties in seamlessly with the eclectic mix of songs featured prominently in the film, including tracks by DMX, Wham! and Salt-N-Pepa.
- Angel of the Morning by: Juice Newton
- Maximum Effort by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Small Disruption by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Shoop by: Salt N Pepa
- Twelve Bullets by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Man In a Red Suit by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Liam Neeson Nightmares by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Calendar Girl (1999 Remastered Version) by: Neil Sedaka
- The Punch Bowl by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Back to Life by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Every Time I See Her by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Deadpool Rap (Film Mix) by: Teamheadkick
- Easy Angel by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Scrap Yard by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- This Place Looks Sanitary by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Watership Down by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- X Gon' Give It to Ya (Radio Edit) by: DMX
- Going Commando by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Let's Try to Kill Each Other by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Stupider When You Say It by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Four or Five Moments by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- A Face I Would Sit On by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Careless Whisper by: George Michael
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brianna Hildebrand | Ed Skrein | Gina Carano | Karan Soni | Kyle Cassie | Michael Benyaer | Morena Baccarin | Paul Lazenby | Ryan Reynolds | Stan Lee | Stefan Kapicic | Style Dayne | T.J. Miller | Taylor Hickson
Directors: Tim Miller
Project Name: Deadpool
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Contributors: DMX | George Michael | Juice Newton | Neil Sedaka | Salt N Pepa | Teamheadkick
