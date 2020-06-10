Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

De La Soul: Buddy, Ghetto Thang – Tommy Boy Music Select Records 12 Inch Maxi-Single

De La Soul: Buddy, Ghetto Thang – Tommy Boy Music Select Records 12 Inch Maxi-Single
View larger

$23.99

$16.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200610-80882-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Select Records | Tommy Boy Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

De La Soul, along with contributions from The Jungle Brothers, Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest, Queen Latifah and Monie Love. Songs include multiple versions of “Buddy” and “Ghetto Thang”.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Contributors: A Tribe Called Quest | De La Soul | Monie Love | Q-Tip | Queen Latifah | The Jungle Brothers

Related Items

Vibe Magazine Lucky 13th Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2006) Janet Jackson [190118]

Categories

Cult Flavor | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Pop Fetish | Select Records | Tommy Boy Music | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *