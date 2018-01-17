DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Designed by Jim Lee (2007)

$229.99
Details
This Batman Black and White Statue was designed by legendary Marvel artist Jim Lee and sculpted by Erick Sosa.
Certain to be another sought-after addition to DC Direct’s collection of Batman: Black & White statues, this original creation designed by Jim Lee presents his unique vision of the Caped Crusader. Painted in monochromatic tones, this limited-edition statue reflects the mood of Batman: Black and White, the stunning collections of short stories by award-winning talent. It features a logo-shaped base, and is packaged in a black-and-white box.
The item has never been displayed and was removed from box only to take these photos. The box is included and is in very good shape, with a few small tears, creases, bends and corner dings.
Special Features
- Limited edition of 5,600 units produced
Specifications
- Size: 5.5 tall x 7 wide x 5 deep (in)
Subject: Batman
Artists: Erick Sosa | Jim Lee
