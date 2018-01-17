Twitter
DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Designed by Jim Lee (2007)

1 in stock
Figure Number 985
Figure Number 1139SKU: 180117-69705-1
UPC: 761941260525
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
Figure Number 985SKU: 180117-69705-2
UPC: 761941260525
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Batman Black and White Statue was designed by legendary Marvel artist Jim Lee and sculpted by Erick Sosa.

Certain to be another sought-after addition to DC Direct’s collection of Batman: Black & White statues, this original creation designed by Jim Lee presents his unique vision of the Caped Crusader. Painted in monochromatic tones, this limited-edition statue reflects the mood of Batman: Black and White, the stunning collections of short stories by award-winning talent. It features a logo-shaped base, and is packaged in a black-and-white box.

The item has never been displayed and was removed from box only to take these photos. The box is included and is in very good shape, with a few small tears, creases, bends and corner dings.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 5,600 units produced

Specifications

  • Size: 5.5 tall x 7 wide x 5 deep (in)


Subject: Batman
Artists: Erick Sosa | Jim Lee

