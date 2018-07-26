Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette

View larger $99.99 $55.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Action Figure SKU: 180726-74255-1

UPC: 761568285741

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | History | Thrillers

Studio: Dark Horse | HBO

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011

Item Release Date: November 18, 2015

Rating: TV-MA

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dark Horse presents Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon in an iconic moment from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Based upon the larger, sold-out limited edition Daenerys and Drogon statue produced by Dark Horse, this elaborately detailed prepainted sculpture has been scaled down into a smaller edition for all Game of Thrones fans to collect and marvel over!

Measures 7“ across and 9“ from front to back.

Figure is packaged in a full-color collector box.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.

Special Features

Officially licensed from the HBO series

Impeccably detailed sculpture

Specifications

Size: 7 inches across and 9 inches front to back

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner

Characters: Daenerys Targaryen

Project Name: Game of Thrones

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | HBO | History | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Toys & Figures