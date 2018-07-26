Share Page Support Us
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette

$99.99

$55.97


4 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180726-74255-1
UPC: 761568285741
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011
Item Release Date: November 18, 2015
Rating: TV-MA
Details

Dark Horse presents Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon in an iconic moment from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Based upon the larger, sold-out limited edition Daenerys and Drogon statue produced by Dark Horse, this elaborately detailed prepainted sculpture has been scaled down into a smaller edition for all Game of Thrones fans to collect and marvel over!

Measures 7“ across and 9“ from front to back.

Figure is packaged in a full-color collector box.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.

Special Features

  • Officially licensed from the HBO series
  • Impeccably detailed sculpture

Specifications

  • Size: 7 inches across and 9 inches front to back

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner
Characters: Daenerys Targaryen
Project Name: Game of Thrones

