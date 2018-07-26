Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette

$99.99
Details
Dark Horse presents Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon in an iconic moment from HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Based upon the larger, sold-out limited edition Daenerys and Drogon statue produced by Dark Horse, this elaborately detailed prepainted sculpture has been scaled down into a smaller edition for all Game of Thrones fans to collect and marvel over!
Measures 7“ across and 9“ from front to back.
Figure is packaged in a full-color collector box.
Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.
Special Features
- Officially licensed from the HBO series
- Impeccably detailed sculpture
Specifications
- Size: 7 inches across and 9 inches front to back
