Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Mother Of Dragons Figure

View larger

$29.99

$23.97


3 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180726-74251-1
UPC: 761568001754
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Dark Horse is reinventing and relaunching its best-selling line of Game of Thrones figures. This all-new line will replace the previous versions, which will be retired as they sell out.

An exciting new sculpture of Daenerys Targaryen launches the new series, which will also feature updated, distinctive new package designs.

Slated for release at the conclusion of the eagerly anticipated new season of HBOs television adaptation, Daenerys will be a jumping-on point for new fans.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.

Special Features

  • Officially licensed from the HBO series
  • Impeccably detailed sculpture

Specifications

  • Size: 3 x 3 x 7 in

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner
Characters: Daenerys Targaryen
Project Name: Game of Thrones

