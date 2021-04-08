Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Dario Argento’s Sleepless Blu-ray Edition

Dario Argento’s Sleepless Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$29.99
$22.97
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210408-86260-1
UPC: 738329252939
Part No: K25293
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Dario Argento (Suspiria, Deep Red) brings us a chilling giallo film like only the true master can. A series of grisly murders in the city match the work of a serial killer who appears to have escaped the authorities and disappeared without a trace seventeen years earlier.

A retired police detective (Max von Sydow, The Exorcist, The Three Days of the Condor) who is familiar with the case comes out of retirement to catch the killer. Beautifully shot by Ronnie Taylor (Sea of Love) with a wonderful score by Goblin (The Church). The stellar cast includes Chiara Caselli (My Own Private Idaho) and Rossella Falk (Modesty Blaise).

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by Film Historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson
  • Interview with Director/Co-Writer Dario Argento
  • Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini
  • Interview with Set Designer Massimo Antonello Geleng
  • Interview with Actor Gabriele Lavia Mr. Betti
  • Interview with Actor Paolo Maria Scalondro Commissioner Manni
  • Trailers
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Language: Italian, English
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 117 min
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Subtitles: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Heavy Metal Magazine (December 1981) Alien Artist H.R. Giger
Prometheus: Life and Death / Aliens Defiance 11×17 inch Double-Sided Comics Poster [D95]
Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Ghost In The Shell – Andrew Osmond
Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare Special Edition DVD
Hong Kong Babylon: An Insider’s Guide to the Hollywood of the East Hardcover Edition
Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to The X-Files Hardcover Edition
Planet of the Apes – Original Film Series Soundtrack Collection: Limited Edition 5-CD Box Set
The Case of the Unhappy Angels (Six Silver Handles) Bantam, 779
Star Wars Universe Chewbacca Style Necktie
Blu-raySKU: 210408-86260-1
UPC: 738329252939
Part No: K25293
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New