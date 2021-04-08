Dario Argento’s Sleepless Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Barbara Lerici | Chiara Caselli | Elena Marchesini | Gabriele Lavia | Guido Morbello | Massimo Sarchielli | Max Von Sydow | Paolo Maria Scalondro | Roberto Accornero | Roberto Zibetti | Rossella Falk | Stefano Dionisi
- Directors: Dario Argento
- Project Name Sleepless
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios: Kino Lorber Scorpion Releasing
- Original Release Date: January 5, 2001
- Product Release Date: April 6, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Dario Argento | Max Von Sydow
Dario Argento (Suspiria, Deep Red) brings us a chilling giallo film like only the true master can. A series of grisly murders in the city match the work of a serial killer who appears to have escaped the authorities and disappeared without a trace seventeen years earlier.
A retired police detective (Max von Sydow, The Exorcist, The Three Days of the Condor) who is familiar with the case comes out of retirement to catch the killer. Beautifully shot by Ronnie Taylor (Sea of Love) with a wonderful score by Goblin (The Church). The stellar cast includes Chiara Caselli (My Own Private Idaho) and Rossella Falk (Modesty Blaise).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Film Historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson
- Interview with Director/Co-Writer Dario Argento
- Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini
- Interview with Set Designer Massimo Antonello Geleng
- Interview with Actor Gabriele Lavia Mr. Betti
- Interview with Actor Paolo Maria Scalondro Commissioner Manni
- Trailers
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Language: Italian, English
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 117 min
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Subtitles: English
